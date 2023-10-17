Home > Entertainment > Disney No, Halle Bailey Hasn't Lost Her Shot at an Oscar for 'The Little Mermaid' — It's a Tall "Tail" Rumors are swirling that Disney pulled Halle Bailey from a potential Oscar nomination for ‘The Little Mermaid’ because she is allegedly pregnant. By Jamie Lerner Oct. 17 2023, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

People say the speed of light is the fastest possible, but the speed of the internet rumor mill might be faster. Unreliable news sources, such as The International News and She’s Single Magazine started sharing articles that Halle Bailey isn't only pregnant but that Disney pulled her from Oscar consideration because of this pregnancy out of wedlock.

These rumors quickly jumped from the screen to Twitter with users commenting negatively on the actor’s pregnancy. This spread like wildfire alongside the possibility that Halle’s potential Oscar nomination for The Little Mermaid was canceled by Disney. But is there any truth to the words? Was Halle’s Oscar nomination been pulled?

Halle Bailey hasn't confirmed that she is pregnant.

While Halley started dating rapper DDG, aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka PontiacMadeDDG, as early as January 2022, her fans still have something negative to say about their relationship. And now that rumors are spreading that Halle is pregnant out of wedlock, people have even more opinions. However, they must forget that DDG was his high school valedictorian who only dropped out of Central Michigan University because he was bringing in $30,000 monthly on YouTube.

DDG slid into Halle’s DMs but she was already a fan of his before they started talking. “I really gravitated toward this one song,” she told Essence. “Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.” They’ve been a solid couple ever since they started hanging out, and now, Halle might be enroute to achieving her dreams. “I want to have like 10 babies and go live on a farm and have a great house,” she shared.

Halle hasn't been nominated for an Oscar yet or pulled from consideration.

Once rumors of Halle’s pregnancy started circulating, there was a simultaneous rumor that she was pulled from an Oscar nomination because of her alleged pregnancy. However, Halle hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar since nominations aren’t even announced until Jan. 23, 2024. As of now, the only thing Disney can do as the production studio is put their cast, crew, and creative team up for consideration.

So then the rumor has to shift — did Disney pull Halle from Oscar consideration? Well, the rumor is in reference to the song, “For the First Time,” which will likely be nominated for Best Original Song. But Halle wouldn’t be the one to win that Oscar — that would go to Lin-Manuel Miranda (still gunning for his EGOT) and Alan Menken, who wrote the song.