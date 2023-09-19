Home > Viral News > Influencers DDG Made His Whole Family Internet-Famous — Meet the Rapper's Parents! Rapper DDG made vlogging a family business. Both of his parents have a following on social media — and how could we forget about his siblings! By Pretty Honore Sep. 19 2023, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ddg

The gist: Rapper and social media influencer DDG’s YouTube channel is a family affair.

DDG's parents are following in his footsteps. Both his mom and dad have a following on social media, too.

The rapper has six siblings, including a older half-brother who was murdered at an early age. Thanks to the internet, influencers are the new celebrities. Look at YouTuber PontiacMadeDDG, who took social media — and later, the rap game — by storm after he dropped out of college to pursue his music career.

Article continues below advertisement

He’s gained even more popularity since he started dating Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey. Over the years, the rapper has made his vlogging business a family affair. His videos often feature his nephew, Woo Wop, and his brother, DUB. Now, fans are eager to meet the rest of his family. Read on for everything we know about the rapper’s parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are PontiacMadeDDG’s parents? Meet his mom and dad.

Much like her son, Tonya Yvette Grandberry — affectionately known as MAMA DDG — also has a pretty massive following on social media. To date, she has more than 500K subscribers on YouTube. Her most popular video is one where she plays a “Lamborghini gold digger” prank on DDG. In another one, she tells the rapper that he’s adopted. That’s just proof that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree!

Not only does Tonya have a great relationship with her son, but she loves DDG’s girlfriend, too! The three posed for a photo from the rapper’s 25th birthday party birthday and they were all smiles. “Happy birthday son,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a red heart emoji. “I love you with everything in me. And I’m so proud of you.”

Article continues below advertisement

DDG’s mom kept his dad’s last name although they’re no longer together. Now, she’s happily coupled with a man named Greg, who can also be spotted on her channel. But what about DDG’s dad’s side of the family? Keep scrolling for more!

Article continues below advertisement

DDG was named after his dad, Darryl Grandberry Sr. — where is he now?

DDG was named after his Dad, who’s dubbed himself DDG DADDY on social media. Per his Instagram, DDG DADDY is also following in his son’s footsteps with a YouTube channel of his own. Additionally, DDG’s dad is trying his hand at the rap game.

DDG’s older brother Darion was murdered at an early age. The rapper has five other siblings.