"Valedictorian" Rapper DDG Was Just Arrested — What Happened?

"Take Me Serious" rapper and YouTuber DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) was arrested on Monday, June 6, 2022, TMZ reports. The hitmaker was pulled over by LAPD for reckless driving — before getting booked for a much more serious charge.

DDG first skyrocketed to fame in the 2010s with a series of YouTube videos exploring his everyday life. A keen vlogger, DDG shared a range of informal clips before making a name for himself as a talented rapper. What happened?