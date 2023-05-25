Will ‘The Little Mermaid’ Be Streaming on Disney Plus or Do You Have to Go to the Theater?
We have to know: Will 'The Little Mermaid' be streaming on Disney Plus upon its release, or is it only in theaters? Here's what fans can expect.
Raise your fin if you're pumped to see The Little Mermaid live action adaptation. Us too! Of course, fans are wondering if you can stream the new Disney film on Disney Plus, or if a ticket to your local theater is required to be part of this new world.
Ahead, we'll give you the inside scoop on how to watch The Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey at Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.
So, will 'The Little Mermaid' live action be streaming?
The long wait to see The Little Mermaid as a live-action reimagining is finally over! On Friday, May 26, 2023, the buzzy film will be released. But how can you see it?
OK, well, sorry for the cold sea water to the face moment, but you'll have to buy a ticket to the movie theater near you to watch The Little Mermaid — at least for now.
Disney Plus subscribers will not be able to stream the new movie at first, which isn't sitting well with all fans.
We have some good news for folks who'd rather enjoy the movie in the comfort of their own homes. The Little Mermaid will eventually be streaming on Disney Plus. So, how long will excited fans have to wait?
'The Little Mermaid' will stream on Disney Plus after its theatrical run.
Unfortunately, no one seems to know when the highly anticipated movie will move over to streaming. Guesses range from July to late August of 2023, based on when other new Disney movies have made the jump from cinema to TV screen.
So, the bottom line is that if you want to see The Little Mermaid faster than Sebastian can go tattle to King Triton that Ariel is intent on exploring the human world, you'll have to head to the movie theater.
If you're OK with being as patient at Eric trying to figure out how Ariel feels when she can't use her voice, then eventually, and likely within a few months, you'll be able to view the film on dry land, er, your sofa, popcorn in hand.