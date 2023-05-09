Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Disney Does 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake Live Up to the Original? Press Weighs In Disney’s live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Is it worth watching? Members of the press shared their reactions. By Kelly Corbett May 9 2023, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has been a hot topic since 2019 when it was announced that singer-songwriter Halle Bailey had been cast as Ariel. This sparked controversy on the internet as some folks argued that Halle didn't accurately represent Ariel, who had been white in the original 1989 movie. But for many folks, this was a refreshing new take on a classic film.

In addition to a new Ariel, the film's original songs "Kiss the Girl" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls" were given modern updates including lyric revisions. The film's storyline was also revisited as there were claims that the original movie promoted anti-feminist themes. So, did the new and improved The Little Mermaid film deliver? Did the addition of these fresh elements resonate with fans? Some members of the press got early access to the film and shared their two cents. Let's take a look at reactions from members of the press.

The reactions to 'The Little Mermaid' are in — here's what critics thought.

While the film won't be released in theaters until May 26, 2023, members of the press began sharing their thoughts on Twitter following the film's Hollywood premiere on May 8, 2023.

Overall, the reviews seemed more positive than negative, but there were some disappointing aspects. As journalist Gillian Blum wrote on Twitter: "#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel," she wrote. Gillian said she "could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing." But as she pointed out, there was "too much autotune" in one of the songs.

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

A tweet from writer Zoe Rose Bryan noted that The Little Mermaid live-action remake "retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love," adding "it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey."

Halle Bailey’s chemistry with Jonah Hauer-King is so infectious and natural and a huge highpoint for the film, while Melissa McCarthy devours every second of her screen time. The VFX aren’t always perfect, but FAR better than some subpar trailers would lead you to believe tbh. pic.twitter.com/fCiDFDeCRz — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Zoe noted that Halle's chemistry with Jonah Hauer-King (who plays Prince Eric) "is so infectious and natural." But in terms of what the film could have done better, Zoe noted that the visual effects could be improved. However, not all of the reactions were as rosy. "It's a mostly a paint by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece," opined journalist Kirsten Acuna.

#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023

Journalist Simon Thompson felt the same, writing that the film “doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic. Although he mentioned that "there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats." He also noted that Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina brought comedic relief to the film.

Endearing but uneven, #TheLittleMermaid doesn’t deliver the magic of the animated classic but there are plenty of creative touches from Rob Marshall to float the audience’s boats. Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy are great. Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina provide solid comic relief. pic.twitter.com/kt1pVURZiL — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 9, 2023

Writer Germain Lussier had a very matter-of-the-fact reaction to the movie. "It’s exactly what you think it is," he wrote, meaning that if you're excited about the film, you will most likely walk out satisfied. But if you're doubtful, your opinion likely won't change after the credits roll.

It’s real simple. Are you excited for #TheLittleMermaid? You’ll like it. It’s exactly what you think it is. Are you skeptical and worried about it? That’s valid too. It looks weird and disjointed. Bailey is great, McCarthy rules, the songs work but it just feels so unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/n4qp7MsVFH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 9, 2023