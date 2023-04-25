Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Getty Images When Can Fans Expect to See Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in ‘Anyone But You’? With Glen and Sydney generating buzz about their upcoming romantic comedy, fans want more details about the film’s potential release date. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 25 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

If there’s one thing pop culture connoisseurs love, it’s off-the-charts off-screen chemistry between on-screen co-stars. And Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are giving the people what they want. The acclaimed actors are promoting their upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You left and right — and their connection was undeniable when the duo stepped out at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on April 24, 2023.

However, their flirtatious behavior seemingly proved too much for Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, to handle when she unfollowed Sydney on Instagram following breakup rumors. With the drama unfolding in the public eye, it’s no wonder everyone is itching to learn more about when they’ll finally see Glen and Sydney's undeniable chemistry play out on screen. So, will viewers get to see the Top Gun: Maverick actor and Euphoria star in theaters soon? Here’s what we know.

Is there an ‘Anyone But You’ release date?

With Glen and Sydney generating considerable buzz about their upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You, fans are hungry for more details about the film’s potential release date. Currently, there isn't an official release date for Glen and Sydney's romantic comedy — however, that doesn’t mean fans will have to wait too long for the film to drop. Production for Anyone But You reportedly began in February, with Sydney recently revealing that filming is already complete.

After Page Six published photos of the duo shooting scenes for their new movie on a boat in Sydney, Australia, in March, the White Lotus actor uploaded an Instagram post in April virtually confirming that production had wrapped. Sydney’s social media post included a series of photos from her time Down Under, with her caption reading, “Through rain and shine, I’ve loved all of you Australia. Thank you for the memories,” followed by a smiley face.

Will ‘Anyone But You’ be available on streaming platforms?

Given Anyone But You’s elusive details, it's difficult to say whether it will directly arrive on streaming services. However, the film’s director, Will Gluck, may offer several hints. Best known for directing blockbuster rom-coms such as Easy A, Friends With Benefits, About Last Night, and more, viewers can expect the director’s newest project to hit theaters before streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu.