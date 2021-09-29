Melissa McCarthy Has Known Her Husband for Over 20 Years

Melissa has been with her husband, Ben Falcone, since Oct. 2005, according to Biography. He's an actor and movie producer. His IMDb says he's had roles in some big projects like My Name is Earl, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Bones, and he was also in Gilmore Girls.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melissa and Ben met in 1998 at an acting improv class. They have been working together on all kinds of comedy projects for years. One of their first was a "Bob Seger-themed holiday."

Melissa swears Ben is funnier than her. "I’m just loud," she said. But he disagrees: "No way. I'm the boring structure guy. She's the fun one."