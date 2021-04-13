Melissa McCarthy Didn't Actually Eat Raw Chicken While Filming *That* 'Thunder Force' Scene

Since it came out on April 9, Thunder Force has been at the top of Netflix's trending list, but it's also been getting roasted by viewers online. The superhero comedy film has a star-studded cast — Melissa McCarthy (Lydia Berman) and Octavia Spencer (Emily Stanton) are best friends with superpowers, while the villains/"Miscreants" are a half-crab played by Jason Bateman, and "The King" aka Bobby Cannavale .

Those who watched the movie have been polarized about whether the plot worked or not, but there's one element that many agreed was disgusting: the raw chicken scene.

After Lydia gets her superpowers, Emily encourages her to eat a plate of uncooked meat. The scene has gone viral online, and many are sharing how they had a visceral reaction to seeing Melissa's character scarf down a full plate of it.

The actress herself has commented on the now-infamous scene, and she shared what she ate instead of the raw chicken.