Does Academy Award Winning Actress Octavia Spencer Have a Partner?

Octavia and Melissa are playing best friends in Thunder Force, and they've actually been close in real life for quite some time.

Screen star Octavia Spencer is known for her dramatic roles, but she's showing off her comedy skills in the Netflix film Thunder Force . The Academy Award winner is starring alongside Bridesmaids actress Melissa McCarthy in the superhero satire movie.

Read on to find out if Octavia Spencer has a partner and to find out what she's said about having kids.

While the details of Melissa's personal life are very publicly known — since she often collaborates with her husband, Ben Falcone, on movies — Octavia is more private.

The Thunder Force star was also linked to Cougar Town actor Josh Hopkins when he was her date to the 2012 SAG Awards. But, it also seems like the two were just friends as well. They were, coincidentally, introduced to one another by Tate Taylor.

Octavia and Tate have worked together several times, and they've been friends since 1995.

She was rumored to be in a relationship with Ma and The Help director Tate Taylor at one point because the two lived together for seven years in Los Angeles. But, the two have only publicly indicated that they are close friends. Tate is openly gay, and he has been dating producer Todd Norris for quite some time.

The Hidden Figures actress appears to be single at the moment, and she has never been married.

Does Octavia Spencer have kids?

Octavia does not have any children of her own, but she is close with her siblings' kids. The Alabama native is the second youngest of seven children. She has discussed whether she would want to have kids in several interviews. The Witches star told Parade in July of 2013 that she did want to become a mom at some point.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

"I definitely want kids," the ORIT Entertainment founder said. "I wanted three, but I'm in my early 40s now, so I'd be happy to have one healthy baby." A few months later, she said something quite different. In November of 2013, during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, the then-43-year-old said that she was "fine" with the fact that her "eggs are dying."

"I should be married and have 19 kids," she said during the chat, per Us Weekly. "And now I'm thinking my eggs are dying on the shelf. They're going to go past their expiration date. But it's what I chose, so I'm fine with that decision." Two years later, in 2015, Octavia spoke with Us Weekly about how she had no desire to have children.