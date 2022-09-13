We're Not Crying, You're Crying at These Heartwarming TikTok Kid Reactions to the New 'Little Mermaid' Teaser

"Do you understand how it feels for our babies to see themselves in the fairy tales that the world said wasn’t made for them?" wrote TikTok user @jendayis682. "Say what you want and complain all you want, I hear nothing over the joy and excitement this little girl has over seeing a person that represents her."

Amen to that. Fairy tales are moldable, and we're beyond thrilled that The Little Mermaid was molded to be more inclusive.