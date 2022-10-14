People Are Freaking out Over Fan Art of a Live-Action Flounder for the 'Little Mermaid' Adaptation
The live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated films have already sparked plenty of controversies. Historically, the films have been criticized or flat-out panned for failing to capture the magic of the initial films in lieu of corrective storytelling and shallow attempts at inclusivity.
Recently, Disney's live-action Pinocchio was lambasted for lacking the soul and message of the original film.
Regardless, live-action remakes are here to stay with the upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role of Ariel.
Amidst a wave of controversy — misguided as it may be — that has already washed over the film, a piece of art depicting a live-action Flounder has added even more fuel to the fire. Here's what we know about the most recent reaction to news surrounding the film.
This art of Flounder in live-action CGI has fans worried about the 'Little Mermaid' film.
Whether you love or hate the state of live-action adaptations of beloved Disney animated classics, the upcoming Little Mermaid film has gotten more hate than most. Much of it comes from people spouting racist rhetoric over the casting of a Black actress as a character originally depicted as white.
The racist reactions to the film are totally unfair, but it has certainly kept the conversation around the film divisive. And this recent image of Ariel's loyal companion, Flounder, makes things worse.
In mid-October 2022, an image surfaced depicting a live-action Flounder as he might appear in the movie. The image was widely misreported as Flounder's final design, but it is actually a piece of fan art posted by artist Nick Pill on Art Station over two years ago. Despite this, people have already had some negative things to say about this art.
The person who tweeted about it wrote, "Oh my god, that looks so BAD." They also regularly post anti-vax sentiments, so take that for what you will.
As of this writing, Flounder's official design for the live-action film has not been revealed yet. Flounder is set to be voiced by Jacob Tremblay, a child actor who has previously done voice work for Pixar's Luca and the Harley Quinn series on HBO Max.
Unfortunately, this picture has already drawn the ire of people on the internet who don't seem to know any better. Hopefully, Flounder's actual design will elicit a more positive response.
The live-action Little Mermaid film will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.