This Sex Scene Was Cut From 'Harley Quinn' Because "Heroes Don't Do That"By Kori Williams
Jun. 15 2021, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
When you think of Batman, you may think of a bringer of justice. A regular man whose only superpower is being rich.
Being selfish in bed isn't something that comes to mind. But maybe this is why we don't see this favorite hero of the night in too many relationships.
In an episode for the upcoming third season of the streaming show Harley Quinn, there was supposed to be a scene where Batman and Harley are in bed together and things were supposed to go in a certain direction. But the co-creators of the show, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, were told by DC that it wasn't going to happen.
Why was the scene with Batman and Harley Quinn cut?
In a Season 3 episode of Harley Quinn, Batman was supposed to give Harley oral sex. But Justin and Patrick say that DC got involved, didn't like the scene, and told them to take it out.
"We had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,'" they told Variety.
"They’re like, 'Heroes don’t do that.' So we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"
DC hasn't commented on what Patrick and Justin had to say, so for now, all we have is the co-creators' word on what happened behind the scenes.
When is Season 3 of 'Harley Quinn' being released?
According to Yahoo Entertainment, Season 3 of Harley Quinn — which will air on HBO Max — was announced right after Season 2 aired in full on DC's former streaming platform DC Universe. Right now, there's no exact date for when Season 3 will air, but Justin did tell the Masters of None podcast that it's expected either in late 2021 or early 2022.
"I think it'll probably come out either the very end of this year or the beginning of next, just because animation takes so long," he said. Joker fans are also in luck, as he confirmed there will be a standalone episode for your favorite green-haired villain just like there was for Batman in Season 2.
"We're going to do something with the Joker that has never been done in any Joker story," Justin said. He also noted that this season, we get to go into another character's brain via Doctor Psycho. Unfortunately, he didn't say who this person was, so you'll have to wait for Season 3 and watch to find out with the rest of us.
DC Universe subscribers will have to switch to HBO Max for the third season. According to Deadline, the streaming service decided to end its scripted original series. It changed to become DC Universe Infinite, a subscription service solely for comics. It launched in January 2021 and features digital-first comics and exclusive access to fan events.
You can watch Harley Quinn on HBO Max.