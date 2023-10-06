Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Sexyy Red Has Built up a Solid Net Worth in Spite of Her Controversies Sexyy Red is facing wave after wave of controversy, but many want to learn more about what the rapper's current net worth is amidst the drama. By Joseph Allen Oct. 6 2023, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram@sexyyred

Rapper Sexyy Red is all over the news right now for reasons that have very little to do with her overall net worth. The rapper recently took to Instagram to express sadness over the fact that her sex tape had leaked, and before that, she was facing some controversy for claiming that she loved Donald Trump on a conservative podcast.

Now, many are trying to learn more about Sexyy Red, including how long she's been a prominent rapper, and what her net worth is now.

What is Sexyy Red's net worth?

Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Wherry, has been rapping on YouTube since 2018, but she's come to more prominence recently thanks to her single "Pound Town." That track has gone viral, and has become her most popular song on Spotify by a wide margin. Because she's still in the earlier part of her career, though, her current net worth is estimated to be just $400,000. That figure will likely increase if she continues to produce hit tracks.

Sexyy Red, aka Janae Wherry Rapper and Musician Net worth: $400,000 Sexyy Red is a rapper best known for her 2023 hit "Pound Town." She released her first single in 2018, and has since collaborated with Nicki Minaj and toured with Drake. She was named one of the biggest breakout artists of summer 2023 by Billboard. Birthdate: April 15, 1998 Birthplace: St. Louis, M.O.

Sexyy Red has already been controversial about politics.

Thanks in large part to how outspoken she's been about her political views, Sexyy Red has already turned some people off. “Yeah, they support him in the hood,” she said after saying that she liked former president Donald Trump. “At first I don’t think people was f--king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s--t against women.”

“But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money ... we love Trump," she continued. "We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.” If those comments weren't enough, Sexyy Red is also addressing the recent leak of a sex tape, saying that she was "heartbroken" by the leak.