Tyler, the Creator Said He Watched DJ Khaled "Die Inside" When "IGOR" Outranked "Father of Asahd"

It seems that Tyler, the Creator and DJ Khaled's 2019 beef has been reinvigorated thanks to new comments Tyler made about just how profoundly he feels their feud affected Khaled.

During a recent interview, Tyler went into detail about the extent of his and Khaled's beef and shared some choice thoughts on how he felt like it took a toll on the award-winning producer. He claimed he watched him "die inside" as it all went down.