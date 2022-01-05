Summer Walker's Net Worth Is Set to See Growth Throughout 2022

R&B songstress Summer Walker has had a rollercoaster of a year in 2021. From countless drama with her baby daddy, producer London on da Track, to social media beefs with his exes, it has been a bit much for the star to bear. However, once her second studio album, “Still Not Over It,” dropped, things started to look up for the 25-year-old. Not only did the album make history, it served as a musical guide for other women that have fallen in sticky situations due to following their hearts.