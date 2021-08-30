Summer Walker May Have Finally Moved on From Her Baby's Father

After a drawn-out on-again-off-again relationship with the father of her baby girl, singer Summer Walker may have moved on. She started dating music producer London on da Track back in 2019 while they were working on music together. The two were very public about the ups and the downs of their relationship.

Back in 2020, the two of them broke up, and Summer called London out on social media for not being a good father to their child. And now, it's being said that she's got a new man in her life. So who is Summer Walker's new boyfriend? They may have already been together for a while now. Here's what we know about her love life.

Even though Summer and London have been seen together in 2021, it seems that they are not together — simply co-parenting — and that Summer is focused on work and her daughter.

Soon after Summer and London on da Track broke up, it was rumored that she had a new man in her life that she wasn't talking about publicly. Some sources are saying that she's living with someone in Las Vegas and has been doing so since 2020.

Summer confirmed that she has a new boyfriend in a recent Instagram post.

Summer mentioned that she is seeing someone in a rant she posted on Instagram on Aug. 30, 2021. In it, she calls out people who are starting drama with her about London, including the mothers of his other children and other women in his life. "We're not doing this for the next 18 years," she says in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer goes on to say that she tried to make her, London, and the other mothers of his children a "big happy family" but no one wanted to be bothered to spend holidays together. Now that she and London aren't together, she says the other women have been causing drama online, including threatening her after she went on a date with another guy.

"My career is doing good," Summer says in the video. "My baby is healthy and beautiful. My man is doing everything that I need him to do plus more. Don't even gotta ask." Although she doesn't say who the guy is, we at least have confirmation that there is someone special in her life besides her daughter. She says she's addressed these issues for the final time.