Social Media Users Are Outraged About Singer Summer Walker's Baby's Diet

Living life in the public eye is not as easy as you might think. Everything you do or say is scrutinized and your personal life often becomes a hot topic. And when it comes to motherhood, celebs often find themselves criticized by users on social media on a daily basis. From allowing their kids to participate in certain activities to their children’s dating habits, it’s all become game to discuss online. Unfortunately for Summer Walker , she’s currently experiencing the downsides of it all.

It’s not news that the “Over It” songstress has given birth to a baby girl . Over the last few months, she has shared her opinions about diet choices that have not sat well with fans online. Now that one of her many jobs is that of motherhood, fans are worried about her baby’s diet. Read on to get the 4-1-1.

The Summer Walker thing is terrifying. Ngl. Somebody needs to save that baby.

Many said that they are concerned for Summer’s baby’s health, while others claimed that someone needs to remove her newborn from Summer's care before something tragic happens.

In the photo, you can see a bottle of raw honey, hemp seeds, and a slice of lime next to a blender and a baby bottle. While it’s not a traditional meal most parents would give to a newborn, Summer clearly thinks that it's adequate. But social media users were quick to share their sentiments about her baby’s diet.

And now that she is a new mother to a baby girl, fans have a lot to say. And that’s all because of a photo Summer posted on Instagram Stories that fans believe is what she has been feeding her baby.

Summer has long been a topic of discussion on Black Twitter for many reasons. Aside from the singer's on-and-off relationship with multi-platinum music producer London on da Track, her diet beliefs have caused some drama.

The songstress has found herself on the wrong side of Black Twitter. If you’re familiar with Black Twitter, then you know that users typically call it how they see it and waste no time criticizing people for questionable decisions.

This is not the first time Summer has set social media ablaze about her views on baby food.

Those who make it a point to stay current with social media hot topics know that this is not Summer’s first time ruffling a few feathers. In a now-deleted post, the 24-year-old shared her opinions about baby formula.

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s---,” she wrote. “Throw some real fruit/veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause people kept saying it’s too expensive.”

Summer sent Twitter into a frenzy after saying that parents were “weird” for feeding babies formula and store-bought baby food instead of fresh fruit. And of course, Black Twitter let her have it.

Plenty of folks addressed her beliefs on baby formula and called her out for spreading misinformation on social media. Not to mention, the appearance of her baby over time has also become a factor for people's outrage. Summer has yet to clap back on the harsh criticisms, but she'll probably weigh in on the controversy sooner than later.

This summer walker situation is actually infuriating. How does your baby go from having thigh creases to being skin and bones in two weeks??? pic.twitter.com/C2gpe6RO0L — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@ickivicki98) May 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

CPS after watching Summer Walker feed her baby eggshells, tree bark & cherry stems: pic.twitter.com/20KIFzmQwI — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) May 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Black Twitter calling CPS on Summer Walker... pic.twitter.com/B1GU5Fd2W0 — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) May 26, 2021 Source: Twitter