Fans Are Upset That Singer Summer Walker Will Not Reveal the Name of Her Baby Girl

Oh baby! When it comes to celebrities showing off their children on social media, some prefer to be open while others like to keep a low profile. While fans are notorious for pressuring celebs to share details of their pregnancy and photos, that hasn't stopped many famous names from protecting their children from the world. And songstress Summer Walker shares the same sentiment.

It’s not news that Summer is partial to privacy, especially since she has found herself in a few spats online. However, true fans of the star are hoping that she may bend her strict rules. For starters, supporters are hoping that she will do a surprise reveal of her baby girl. Other fans simply want to learn a little more about the newborn, starting with her name.

What is Summer Walker’s baby name? Read on as we fill in the blanks.