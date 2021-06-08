Summer Walker Is off Again With Her on-Again, off-Again Boyfriend

Earlier this year, Summer Walker became the mother of a baby girl whose name has yet to be revealed and fans want to know — who is her baby daddy ?

Although many met Summer Walker after Drake released a remix of her debut single, “Girls Need Love,” longtime fans of the singer were introduced to Summer via YouTube. Before collaborating with stars like Usher and Jhene Aiko on "Over It," Summer worked as an exotic dancer and ran a cleaning service in Atlanta, but a lot has changed for the singer since then.

Who is Summer Walker’s baby daddy?

Summer Walker and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, London on da Track began their romantic relationship in 2019 while collaborating on her debut album, "Over It." In the past, London has worked with a number of artists, including but not limited to Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Drake, Chris Brown, and Young Thug, who once called him the “greatest producer ever.”

In November of 2020, Summer and London announced that they were expecting their first child together, and their relationship has only gotten more complicated since then. Despite their frequent and highly publicized breakups, it appeared that Summer Walker and her boyfriend were going strong after he gifted the singer a Tesla Model X for her birthday in April. But recently, Summer revealed that their relationship was on the rocks once again.

She wrote on Instagram, "Ladies run from this type of man — a man that believes you are nothing without them from the start until the end [and] will never want you to be anything without them. They will sabotage anything you do solo and envy you once you begin to stand on your own two feet. That's not real love, that's control. Big narcissist vibes."

Her message was seemingly in response to a cryptic message that London wrote on Twitter. His tweet read, “Don't feel bad about helping someone and then they casually forget when they are in a better situation. A river that forgets its source will soon dry out."

Dont feel bad about helping someone & then they causally forget when they are in a better situation ….. A river that forgets it’s source will soon dry out — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) May 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

Although Summer did not address her post to London specifically, fans have no doubt that she was addressing her baby daddy. But Summer and London have a long history of breaking up to make up. Months after blasting her baby daddy on Instagram for being an absent father, in February, Summer praised London for going the extra mile.

She wrote, "Not that anybody asked me, but I’m just so proud of [London on da Track] for doing everything and then some to tend to all his kids and me.”