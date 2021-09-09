Eboni Ivorii, One of London on da Track's Baby Mamas, Has Called Him out on Social Media

Eboni Ivorii, One of London on da Track's Baby Mamas, Has Called Him out on Social MediaBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 9 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Hell hath no fury like a baby mama scorned! For some odd reason, celebs and their baby mamas often make it a point to have it out on social media. While some verbal spats can be entertaining, as tea is always spilled, it’s not really a good look for your personal business to be on front street.
Now, it appears that Eboni Ivorii, one of London on da Track’s (real name: London Tyler Holmes) baby mamas, has no problem reading him for filth.
After the Aug. 2021 blow-up with Summer Walker (one of London’s other baby mamas) and Ebonii took over social media, fans were convinced that Eboni was #TeamLondon. However, things have quickly changed, and social media is wondering if any other baby mamas will come out of the woodwork.
So, how many baby mamas does London on da Track have? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Get acquainted with London on da Track's three baby mamas.
London on da Track has been quite the busy man. Aside from producing many of today’s hottest songs and albums, he’s also a father of three children who all have different mothers.
R&B songstress Summer Walker recently gave birth to London’s youngest baby girl. The pair has played the breakup to makeup game for quite some time, but things are officially done between them with seemingly no hope of reconciliation.
London shares his eldest daughter, Paris, with Eboni Ivorii, who has been known to call out London and Summer. In the past, Eboni has slammed Summer for getting pregnant by London when he already had issues with his other baby mamas.
Erica Racine is the mother of London’s eldest son, London Jr.
Eboni has called out London on social media for allegedly reneging on his agreement to pay her for defending him against Summer Walker.
In case you missed it, Summer decided to call out London on Aug. 29, 2021, for threatening her. In a slew of Instagram stories and an Instagram Live session (via clips from The Shade Room), Summer claimed that London was upset because she has a new man around their child.
"London calling and DMing everyone around me because he's blocked talking about, 'If you care about Summer get that [n-word] away from her,'" she wrote, per screenshots obtained by The Shade Room. "So if anything happens to me, it was him."
As London and Summer traded insults online, Eboni took it upon herself to jump in and defend London. Eboni said that Summer is mad that her "mentality is stuck on stupid" and that she's "ungrateful."
However, Eboni is now changing her tune toward Summer after London allegedly failed to pay her for defending him on social media.
In a slew of Instagram stories (via Hollywood Unlocked), Eboni explained that everything she said about London was “cap” — meaning a lie.
“All that s--t I said about London the other day was cap,” Eboni wrote. “He promised he was going to pay me to make him look good and now he’s acting broke.”
Eboni went on to say that she’s “dead wrong for disagreeing with Summer over a little money she never got.” She also went on to call London a manipulator and gave kudos to Summer for getting a good man that will do right by her and her baby girl.
Of course, London quickly responded to Eboni’s claims and shared that he would “never pay somebody to defend him” and that everyone should move on.
Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the entire ordeal. Many are even more convinced that London is shady. Lots of people believe that Summer’s claims are the truth, and some even apologized for doubting her.
It would be great for all parties involved to simply move on and keep their business off of social media. However, since the idea of embarrassing someone online appeals to all parties, it’s safe to say the baby mama, baby daddy drama will continue.