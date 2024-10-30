Home > Entertainment > Music Ari Lennox Demands Release From Dreamville After "Constant Letdown and Neglect" The "Pricey" songstress signed with J. Cole's Dreamville label in 2015. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Ari Lennox is applying pressure for Dreamville to release her from her contract — the artist has demanded the release via her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Ari expressed frustrations with her current arrangement with the J. Cole-owned label, which she signed to in 2015. Here's what she's said.

Ari Lennox asks for release from Dreamville after various issues with the music label.

On Oct. 30, Ari took to Instagram to share that she had finally had enough of how she's been, in her words, mistreated by Dreamville. In an 18-minute video, the "Shea Butter Baby" artist told her fans that after trying to express her issues with the label "the right way," she was forced to discuss them with the world.

“I’m so tired," Ari confessed. "My heart is beating so fast. Like, I don’t know what else to do.” She continued, “I just want to be released … I’m tired of being nice … this was my final straw.” She explained that she's had various issues with her label over the years, including them not promoting her music enough and forcing her to seem unhappy due to her past openness about her mental health.

Ari used her recent appearance on The TERRELL Show as an example of the mistreatment and told the label she didn't want the episode to air because she was "tired of people treating me like I’m the face of mental health." Dreamville ultimately aired the episode on Oct. 28. In another Instagram story, she shared that Dreamville and its distributor, Interscope Records, "played" her over the last month and said she never felt protected by the label.

Ari Lennox just dropped a post on Instagram saying she wants out of her contract from Interscope/Dreamville due to marketing pic.twitter.com/8AK38r8f13 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 30, 2024