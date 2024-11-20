Home > Entertainment > Music What Was Saafir's Cause of Death? The Rapper Had Numerous Health Problems Before He Died The rapper known for music and his role in 'Menace II Society' was 54. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2024, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The hip-hop world is mourning yet another loss as rapper Saafir, real name Reggie Gibson, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Oakland artist was 54 when he died.

Saafir's close friend and fellow rapper Xzibit, announced his death via Instagram with a touching tribute. Here's what to know about his cause of death.



What was Saafir's cause of death?

Saafir's exact cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public. However, throughout his life, he developed numerous health problems, including having a cancerous tumor removed from his spine and using a wheelchair in his later years, per TMZ. While we don't have the details about his cause of death, sources have confirmed he died in his hometown, Oakland, Calif.

Saafir and Xzibit formed The Golden State Project with fellow rapper Kass in Oakland. Saafir was also involved with Digital Underground with Tupac Shakur and Shock G in the '80s. He also delved into acting in the film Menace II Society, playing Harold Lawson alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, and Larenz Tate.

Though he spent his later life away from the spotlight, Saafir and Xzibit remained close. The Pimp My Ride alum shared in his Instagram tribute that he was with Saafir when he died. Xzibit also reflected on his friend's legacy and encouraged his hip-hop peers to send their love and support to his younger brother and his son, known as Lil Saafir, on Instagram.