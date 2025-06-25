Liver King Arrested For Threatening Joe Rogan — Where Does the Fitness Influencer Live? The fitness influencer was arrested making a terroristic threat. By Niko Mann Published June 25 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans want to know where the Liver King lives following his arrest on June 24. The fitness influencer — whose real name is Brian Johnson — was arrested after her made a video threatening Joe Rogan.

Article continues below advertisement

The influencer made millions by sharing his diet of raw animal organs on social media. Brian shared the video on Instagram on June 23, threatening podcaster Joe Rogan. The muscle-laden influencer was arrested after he made a terrorist threat in his video.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Where Does Liver King Live?

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Liver King was arrested at his $14 million home in Austin, Texas. Brian reportedly bought the home after moving to Texas from California during the COVID-19 pandemic and also owns a ranch north of Houston. In the Instagram video that looked like a scene from Conan the Barbarian, Brian appears shirtless with a wolf skin on his head as he waves around what looks like gold-plated guns.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out," he said. "My name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu. You’re a black belt. You should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Liver King's bail was set at $20,000. Joe has never had Brian on his podcast, but he has talked about the Liver King's steroid use and diet of animal organs, including liver and testicles. Fans wondered if the Liver King was on drugs other than steroids after viewing the video, as well as other videos Brian shared, including one of his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan wrote on Instagram, "He’s so high." Another fan replied, "Remember, kids. Don't do drugs." A third fan asked, "How long can a bender last?" "He’s so high he can smell colours," added another. "Meth binge," claimed one. Brian raises his own livestock and slaughters them to eat their raw organs. He also works out by marching one mile while carrying double his body weight. He refers to his diet as "ancestral living" and says things like, "Who needs vegetables when you can have testicles?"

Article continues below advertisement

After being accused of taking steroids, Brian denied the accusations. However, emails leaked online proved that he spent $11,000 a month on steroids, testosterone, and growth hormones.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe Rogan considered the videos threatening, and a warrant was issued for Brian's arrest. The Austin Police Department released a statement following the arrest.

Article continues below advertisement