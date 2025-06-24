Fitness Influencer Gloria Zamora Was Murdered Just as She Was Starting to Leave Her Mark "There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, that led to this." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 24 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gloriazamoraaa_

Less than a week before she was fatally shot, fitness influencer Gloria Zamora spoke about the demise of her second marriage while guesting on the Herizon podcast. Zamora said that as she was becoming more dedicated to growing her brand, her husband started "getting insecure" and wasn't allowing her to thrive. "I felt like that person was just holding me back," explained Zamora.

This lack of support was the nail in the coffin for Zamora's marriage. Once she decided to get a divorce, things got worse at home. Her husband became more critical and insulting, especially about her fitness influencer journey. She took this as a challenge and vowed to prove him wrong. Sadly she was killed mere days after this episode was released. What happened to Gloria Zamora? Here's what we know.

What happened to Gloria Zamora?

According to ABC 7, on June 21, 2025, 40-year-old Zamora was on a date with 43-year-old Hector Garduno when the couple was gunned down. The incident occurred outside of a sushi restaurant in Fontana, Calif. Several off-duty police officers in the area responded to the sound of gunshots. One of the officers was stopped at a light and, after making a U-turn, got out of his car and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed.

The alleged shooter was Zamora's estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga. "We don't know how he knew where she was at, but apparently she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting," Fontana Police Officer Steve Reed told ABC 7. "There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, that led to this."