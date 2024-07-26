Home > Television > HGTV Christina Haack Accuses Estranged Husband Josh Hall of Keeping Her "Under Surveillance" and Diverting Funds “Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance." By Jamie Lee Published Jul. 26 2024, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@unbrokenjosh

The drama between HGTV darling Christina Haack and her now-estranged husband Josh Hall continues. After news broke in July 2024 that Josh had filed for divorce, things have only continued to get heated.

First, Josh broke his silence on social media. Then, sources "close" to Josh told TMZ that he'd been blindsided by the divorce and that Christina wouldn't talk to him. Christina refuted these claims, indicating that she wasn't going to "play nice" anymore like she did in her previous public splits (i.e., her divorces from Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead). And now, court docs reveal a whole bunch of other concerning issues...

Christina Haack claims Josh Hall is keeping her and her kids "under surveillance" with cameras.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Christina is accusing Josh of a few things — one of which involves the cameras they had installed in their Newport Beach home. Christina says that Josh's lawyers wanted her to "preserve electronic evidence." Accordingly, she unplugged the cameras so that none of the old footage would be underwritten. But, she says, Josh has continued to come back to the home and plug the cameras back in.

This, Christina argues, "[allows] him to keep me and my children under surveillance." The Christina on the Coast star says she objects to his having "that access to my home."

Christina Haack also says Josh Hall diverted funds into his bank account.

In the court docs, Christina also says that Josh contacted a property manager for one of their rental properties and requested that the June funds be diverted into a new account — specifically his own account. Apparently the manager assumed that this was OK by Christina and did as asked, which resulted in $35K going directly to Josh's account.