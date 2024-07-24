Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Josh Hall Returns to Social Media for the First Time Since Announcing His Divorce Josh Hall needed some time alone in the forest to contemplate his life, and honestly, we get it. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 24 2024, Published 6:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@unbrokenjosh

Since filing for divorce on July 15, 2024 from HGTV star Christina Haack, Josh Hall has been pretty quiet. Granted it's only been less than two weeks since he did the deed, but that hasn't stopped Christina from remaining semi-active on her Instagram. The design diva has posted images from an episode of her hit show Christina on the Coast, then got personal with an adorable photo of a night out with a friend.

Josh, on the other hand, has gone dark. His last post was a reel featuring Christina's ex Tarek El Moussa in what appears to be a Step Brothers spoof promoting their upcoming show. Josh has since broken his self-imposed silence in a very dramatic Instagram story. Read on for all the deets.

Josh Hall kind of breaks his silence following the divorce announcement!

In an Instagram story uploaded on July 24, Josh shared a photo of himself staring out into some woods. His back is facing the camera and no one has been tagged, so it's unclear who took the photo. We're a little worried he set up his phone and took the picture himself. After all, he also added a prayer hands emoji.

Does Josh want people to pray for him? Perhaps the former real estate agent is indicating he is doing some praying and is using the backdrop of nature to find inner peace. Regardless, it looks as if the divorce might get messy as he has requested "alimony and half of their community property," per the Daily Mail. He is also no longer part of Flip/Off, the show he was set to star in alongside his estranged wife as well as Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rael El Moussa.