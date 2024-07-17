Home > Television > HGTV Is Josh Hall Leaving 'The Flip Off' Following His Divorce From Christina? 'The Flip Off' is set to debut in early 2025 "with a super-sized two-hour premiere," per HGTV. By Melissa Willets Jul. 17 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Just when you thought Christina Hall had finally found her happily ever after with her third husband, Josh Hall, the news broke on July 16, 2024 that the couple was headed for divorce. Their split comes at an especially messy time since the estranged spouses are set to star in a new HGTV home makeover show pitting them against Christina's first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, whom fans already knew from Selling Sunset.

So, is Josh leaving The Flip Off, the hilariously-named series — which is a take on Christina and Tarek's show Flip or Flop — that has been heavily promoted by both the network and its stars? Here's what we know about his fate on the show.

So, is Josh Hall leaving 'The Flip Off' now that he and Christina are divorcing?

Christina, who shares kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with Tarek, and son Hudson, 4, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has listed irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her decision to divorce Josh. He has also cited the same reason, but interestingly, per E! News, listed their separation date as July 8, 2024, while she listed the date as a day prior.

Regardless, the split is bound to get messy given that the pair had been filming The Flip Off, with the show set to debut in early 2025 "with a super-sized two-hour premiere," per HGTV.

The show has been promoted online, with the premise centering around Christina and Josh competing against Tarek and Heather to flip homes and see who does it better.

It's unclear if the show has finished filming, and how the Christina on the Coast star's divorce will impact its future. Um, but can you say awkward? Meanwhile, at the time of writing, HGTV had not commented on the fate of The Flip Off in light of the announcement that Christina and Josh are no longer a couple.

None of the parties involved have commented on social media at the time of writing either. But they did seemingly have some fun at least initially in teasing their new project. When it was first announced in May 2024, Christina admits in the preview, "I never thought I'd be doing this." For his part, Tarek says, "This is one of the defining moments in my life," and declares, "I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Christina said she was happy before the split — and everyone was getting along!

About her year, Christina said in an interview just days before filing for divorce, “It's been really good. I just love where I live, I love my family, and I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything's going really well.” She also oddly shared, “I just want peace. I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just want to be more present and, overall, less chaos, less drama.”