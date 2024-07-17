Home > Television > HGTV Inside Josh Hall and Christina Haack's Divorce and What Happens to the HGTV Couple’s New Show Now Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack on July 15, 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 17 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@unbrokenjosh

Being in the public eye means allowing your dirty laundry to air out after every divorce and failed relationship. For HGTV queen Christina Haack, that means having a third divorce out in the open for her fans and critics to take notice of. On July 15, 2024, Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina, and according to documents obtained by Distractify, Josh wants alimony payments from Christina.

Article continues below advertisement

But that's not all, because in the documents, there are other details about what Josh sees as partially his in terms of what he and Christina own and what they've worked on together. It could get messy, but then again, Christina is no stranger to her very public relationships seeing their very public end, and then some.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Hall wants alimony from Christina Haack.

The divorce filing states that Josh wants alimony payments from Christina. What does this mean, exactly? Alimony is meant for divorced spouses to receive income if they can prove they were financially dependent upon the spouse they are asking for alimony from. So, Josh has to prove he was indeed reliant on Christina's income during their marriage.

However, according to Christina's own filing, she wants Josh's request for spousal payments to be denied. And right now, things could go either way. What remains clear is that they still have assets to divide, whether alimony plays a role or not.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Hall filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage.

Josh and Christina got married in 2021 and according to the records, Josh filed for divorce on July 15, 2024, less than three years later. However, apparently, they officially separated on July 8, 2024. Josh cited "irreconcilable differences," and he and Christina have quite a few assets to divvy up. However, unlike Christina's first two marriages, she and Josh have no mutual children, so this split should be a little more straightforward. After they work through Josh's alimony demands, anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

The date of separation, according to the filing, does pose the question of where Christina's head was at toward the end of the marriage, though the couple is not yet officially divorced. Christina spoke to E! News shortly before her July 9 birthday. At the time, she told the outlet that keeping "communication open" and having time with Josh through a "date night" or by "going on little trips" was what kept their marriage working. However, that might not have been totally accurate since according to Josh, they separated in July 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Hall also wants his share of their HGTV assets.

According to the divorce filing, Josh also requested that all of his and Christina's assets be "equally divided." This includes the "rights to any television series and or television specials acquired, developed, produced, or contracted by either party during the marriage, including but not limited to any such rights associated with the HGTV Network and or The Discovery Network."