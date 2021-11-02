Ant Anstead’s Got Three New Shows and No Time for ‘Wheeler Dealers'

And while there's a clear divide between scripted and reality TV series, the two share a lot of similarities: viewers at home have people they love watching and get very upset if a series switches up their favorite personality. Which is probably why a lot of Wheeler Dealers fans are wondering just what happened to Ant Anstead on the program.

Sometimes it's difficult to imagine our favorite TV series without that one character. Misfits just wasn't the same program without Robert Sheehan and Lost felt like a completely different show once they got rid of that polar bear.

What happened to Ant Anstead on 'Wheeler Dealers'?

Anstead was a TV darling in the U.K. before he transitioned to American screens in 2017 with the series Wheeler Dealers. While the program had always been a Discovery–U.K.–based property, it eventually made its way to Motor Trend TV, and Ant became an immediate hit with fans. However, Wheeler Dealers moved back to the U.K., but Ant decided not to return with it.

Once he got a taste of the colonies, he (probably) decided he didn't want to go back to Jolly Old England and would much rather pursue a full-time career in American reality TV. He broke the news to Wheeler Dealers fans online, informing them that his tenure with the series was officially over: "My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the U.K."

He continued, "I proudly hand the spanners over to the legend that is @f1elvis and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top-secret news coming soon)." He also shared a heartfelt thank you to fans for "years of support and banter," and stated, "it's been a ride."

Ant hasn't really divulged much more information about his upcoming television ventures, but he did leave behind some breadcrumbs over the past few months to let fans know where he's going to end up.

In an Instagram story, he shared that he signed a "new TV contract 2021" with Discovery. When People reached out to the network for more information, a representative for the station stated that they currently couldn't divulge any further details.

Ant is kind of a reality TV darling. He hasn't just appeared in the automotive TV spaces; he was also featured on his ex-wife Christina Haack's show, Christina on the Coast. The reality TV personalities were married for less than two years. In that time, they had a baby boy together, Hudson, and he's an adorable little crumpet of a human being.

At the time of their separation, Christina wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

