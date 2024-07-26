Home > Television > HGTV Christina Haack Breaks Her Silence on Josh Hall Divorce: "An Insecure Man With a Large Ego" When it comes to speaking out, Christina's "not as nice and quiet as [she] used to be." By Jamie Lee Updated Jul. 26 2024, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It looks like things are getting messier, though, as new reports and statements continue to come out. Here's what's going on, including how Christina broke her silence about the rumors.

Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall

Christina Haack broke her silence about her divorce from Josh Hall.

Just hours after TMZ reported on July 26 that sources close to Josh said he was "blindsided" and "very sad" — and that Christina supposedly stopped speaking to Josh unless it was through an attorney — Christina hit back on her Instagram stories to debunk these claims.

"Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blindsided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch.' ... Meanwhile I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be," she began.

"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she continued. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight ... and there is always a breaking point. This one is personal ..." she continued her message.

Christina then quoted the aforementioned TMZ post in which sources alleged that Christina stopped speaking to Josh unless it was via an attorney. "Huh ... I didn't block him — and I didn't see any missed calls or ntexts the next day," she countered. "Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — no flowers, no card, no messages like 'Hope you had a nice birthday.'"