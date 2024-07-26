Distractify
Christina Haack Breaks Her Silence on Josh Hall Divorce: "An Insecure Man With a Large Ego"

When it comes to speaking out, Christina's "not as nice and quiet as [she] used to be."

Updated Jul. 26 2024, 12:37 p.m. ET

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The drama is continuing to unfold for our HGTV bestie Christina Haack.

Following the news that her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in early July 2024, fans rallied around the Christina on the Coast star, who has been down this public-breakup road before (first with Tarek El Moussa, then with Ant Anstead).

It looks like things are getting messier, though, as new reports and statements continue to come out. Here's what's going on, including how Christina broke her silence about the rumors.

Christina Haack's Instagram Story - Breaks Her Silence on Josh Hall Divorce
Source: Instagram/@thechristinahall
Christina Haack broke her silence about her divorce from Josh Hall.

Just hours after TMZ reported on July 26 that sources close to Josh said he was "blindsided" and "very sad" — and that Christina supposedly stopped speaking to Josh unless it was through an attorney — Christina hit back on her Instagram stories to debunk these claims.

"Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blindsided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch.' ... Meanwhile I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be," she began.

"I have worked my a-- off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed," she continued. "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you — but, 'still I rise.'"

"For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight ... and there is always a breaking point. This one is personal ..." she continued her message.

Christina then quoted the aforementioned TMZ post in which sources alleged that Christina stopped speaking to Josh unless it was via an attorney.

"Huh ... I didn't block him — and I didn't see any missed calls or ntexts the next day," she countered. "Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — no flowers, no card, no messages like 'Hope you had a nice birthday.'"

"Hmm ... something's not adding up here. But I'm down to keep playing 'Christina vs. the Victim' as I love this game," she concluded.

Here's hoping these two can figure things out smoothly going forward!

