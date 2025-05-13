The Raw Meat Influencer Known as the Liver King Claims He Has a Nine Figure Net Worth Apparently the ancestral supplements game is quite lucrative. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 13 2025, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

There are so many things at odds with the Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, which is decidedly less flashy. The raw meat-consuming influencer lives in an impressive mansion on an expansive plot of land outside of Houston, Texas, yet he never wears a shirt. Surely the man who shot to stardom in the wellness influencer sphere owns at least one top. He can afford it!

In case it's not obvious, Brian very much earned his moniker by consuming about a pound of raw liver every day, per GQ. His fitness journey started in middle school after years of bullying left the Liver King feeling small and ignored. Decades later, he built an empire on something he calls ancestral living, supplements, and cheesy catchphrases. His bank account must be pretty full. Let's dig into the Liver King's net worth.

Source: Netflix

According to the Liver King himself, his net worth is insane.

In a bizarre Instagram post from September 2023, the Liver King self-reported that his net worth was $310,000,000. He listed his assets, which include cash, real estate, equities, and content. In Instagram Reel, which appears to rely heavily on AI, the Liver King points to an enormous gold watch before he curls a dumbbell made of gold bars. After that, we are given a tour of a few of his possessions, like more gold jewelry, a Hummer, four ATVs, and his Texas mansion complete with a pool.

Before he became the Liver King, Brian worked for a pharmaceutical company, which allowed him to partake in hobbies like snowboarding. That's what Brian was doing in 2004 when he met his wife Barbara, a dentist. "I was good at being a man before I met her, but she made me a good man," he told GQ. Together, they opened up a dental practice but quickly moved into selling nutritional supplements touting the "ancestral lifestyle." The company is not surprisingly called Ancestral Supplements.

Brian claims the supplement business brings in $100 million per year, entirely on its own, via its website. After living the ancestral life, Brian got in touch with a social media consulting company, which helped him create a brand and build his followers. As of May 2025, he has almost 3 million followers on Instagram, more than 6 million on TikTok, and over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

