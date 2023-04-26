Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram/@mikhailapeterson Does Jordan Peterson's Daughter Share His Unhinged Views on Life? Let's Meet Her Evidently Jordan Peterson has a daughter and we simply must know if she has an equally as strange relationship with meat. So let's ... meat her? By Jennifer Tisdale Apr. 26 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Canadian psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson has a lot of ideas, and we are certainly aware of them. From his views on masculinity to his refusal to acknowledge pronouns, he simply won't shut up. Despite once claiming that climate change is just not happening, Jordan has managed to marry and procreate. He has two children with his wife Tammy, whom he married in 1989, but only one of them has followed in his footsteps. Who is Jordan Peterson's daughter, and should we be equally as perplexed?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jordan Peterson's daughter? She's a diet blogger.

According to Mikhaila Peterson's very own website, she's a "Canadian-born podcaster, CEO, lifestyle and diet blogger, and educational speaker." Mikahila is someone who participates in and speaks highly of the lion diet, which she says she tried after being chronically ill for 23 years followed by two more years of withdrawal from SSRIs (antidepressants) which she seemingly stopped without the aide of a medical professional.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikhaila says that at age 7 she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, although she'd started exhibiting symptoms when she was 2. "I was put on immune suppressants (Enbrel and Methotrexate) that I injected myself with twice weekly starting when I was 8," she wrote on her website. By age 12 Mikhaila was also diagnosed with severe depression (later bipolar type 2), and was prescribed SSRIs. In her teens Mikhaila endured several painful surgeries that led to a brief dependency on Oxycontin.

When she was 23, Mikhaila's mother took her to a naturopath after she had been living with chronic fatigue syndrome for two years. Mikahila cut out dairy, legumes, eggs, nuts, seeds, sugar, and processed foods and was "down to a diet of greens, some root vegetables like parsnips and sweet potatoes, and meat and fish," she wrote. She says that after three months her depression lifted and a stubborn rash had finally healed, so she took herself off the antidepressants, which made her life awful.

Article continues below advertisement

Soon she realized that the only thing that didn't trigger her arthritis was meat, so she began a diet of just meat. Within five months she was significantly better though was living with "cravings, muscle cramps, and diarrhea," but it was better than the arthritic pain. Currently she is the host of The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast where she interviews "people with differing opinions on contentious issues to let the audience see both opinions."

Article continues below advertisement

Mikhaila Peterson is still promoting an all-meat diet.

In December 2022, Mikhaila celebrated her five-year anniversary as a carnivore via an episode of her podcast. Specifically, Mikhaila has only eaten beef, lamb, and bison for the past 60 months. "I do not take any medication and I do not have any arthritic symptoms," she explained. Mikhaila then invites anyone to check out the lion diet website for resources, including recipes. How many just meat recipes can there possibly be? Let's take a look.