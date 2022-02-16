TikTok Has New Guidelines That Target Eating Disorders and Dangerous Trends

The company used a blog post to detail the major changes to the platform, which include a continued focus on stricter guidelines around trends that they deem dangerous, including suicide hoaxes. TikTok first announced a more stringent policy around this topic in November of last year. Suicide hoaxes will now be a separate category within their policy. They are also encouraging users to take advantage of their "stop, think, decide, act" framework when evaluating content on TikTok.