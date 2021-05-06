The Omegaverse Quiz Is Combining TikTok With the World of Erotic Fan Fiction

On its surface, the Omegaverse quiz is like many of the other quizzes that have gone viral on TikTok. It was created by a user on uquiz, and it tells you whether you're an Alpha, a Beta, or an Omega.

The quiz consists of 15 questions which include things like "what is your favorite emoji?" and "did you go to art school?" Crucially, the quiz also asks you if you read fan fiction before categorizing you.