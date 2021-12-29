The TikTok Repost Button Allows You to Share Videos With Your Followers

The feature's placement has led many users to share videos that they didn't intend to share, even as others complain that the feature is useless and a totally unnecessary addition.

“The ‘repost’ button on TikTok being in the mutuals bar is really annoying I keep accidentally reposting stuff when I wanna send it to my friend," one user wrote on Twitter.

“Why did TikTok make it so you can ‘repost’ a TikTok from someone else??? they literally just made it a RT button," another added.