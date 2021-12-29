The TikTok Repost Button Allows You to Share Videos With Your Followers

The TikTok Repost Button Allows You to Share Videos With Your FollowersBy Joseph Allen
Dec. 29 2021, Published 9:54 a.m. ET
In order to stay competitive in a constantly shifting social media landscape, TikTok has consistently introduced new features that are designed to keep users engaged. Recent shifts include the introduction of new text-to-speech voices and the ability to make group chats. Now, the platform is introducing another new feature that many other social platforms already have.
What is the TikTok repost button?
TikTok just recently rolled out a repost button which will allow users to share videos from other users with their followers without having it appear on their profile. If you see a video you want to share in your "For You" section, all you have to do is click the repost button and your followers will be able to see it. Even as it appears for your followers, it won't show up on your profile.
TikTok has always allowed users to share videos with other individual accounts, or more recently in group chats, but it has never opened up the option for users to share videos with their entire following at once. If you wanted to share a video this way, you had to download it off of TikTok and then reupload it yourself, which of course meant that the original creator wasn't properly credited.
Repost works like the retweet feature on Twitter, allowing you to share content with your followers while crediting the person who originally created it. While some users have found the new feature beneficial, some on Twitter have complained about the new button's location, which looks like an arrow and is located in the top right corner of the screen.
The feature's placement has led many users to share videos that they didn't intend to share, even as others complain that the feature is useless and a totally unnecessary addition.
“The ‘repost’ button on TikTok being in the mutuals bar is really annoying I keep accidentally reposting stuff when I wanna send it to my friend," one user wrote on Twitter.
“Why did TikTok make it so you can ‘repost’ a TikTok from someone else??? they literally just made it a RT button," another added.
How to get the TikTok repost button.
Even as some users are already complaining about the introduction of the new feature, others are wondering how they can get access to it if they don't already see it on their app. Unfortunately, there's nothing you can do to get the repost button added to your TikTok account more quickly. TikTok is rolling the feature out in stages and testing it as it's rolled out, so some users are going to have access to it before others do.
Given the negative reaction the feature has received thus far, users who don't yet have access to it may find themselves grateful that it isn't a part of their app yet. TikTok is planning to roll the feature out to all of its users, eventually, though, so those who don't have access to it yet only have a limited amount of time before they'll see it too.