Unlike What Its Name Suggests, The Breakfast Challenge on TikTok Doesn't Involve Cooking

Are you ready to show off your best egg-whisking impression?

The latest challenge to go viral on TikTok calls on social media users to perform a pantomime-like dance routine inspired by cooking methods such as chopping or laying things flat in an oil-filled frying pan.

Featuring the eponymous soundtrack created by a self-taught DJ and musician named Spence (@spence), the Breakfast Challenge offers a rare opportunity for TikTokers to show off their finest dance moves.