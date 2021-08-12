TikToker Pinky Patel Hopes to Take Her Comedy to the Stage Soon [EXCLUSIVE]

"I don't keep drafts because I'm like if I didn't laugh today, I'm not going to laugh tomorrow," she says of her content. "It's not like a different state of mind."

Before TikToker Pinky Patel posts another video, she has a big rule: "If I laugh out loud genuinely, then I'll post it. Otherwise, I don't post it at all."

This up-and-coming TikToker took the time to talk exclusively with Distractify about her TikTok career and what else she has in store for us.

And that seems to have helped her in her online career. Since joining the app in October 2020, Pinky's account has grown to a following of almost four million. Her content mostly consists of her in front of her camera talking to her "priends," donning a crown and a fresh coat of chapstick, to "pinky-splain" "stupid questions" you could easily Google.

Pinky does the same with her job. Despite having almost four million followers on TikTok, she still maintains her regular 9-to-5 gig. She wouldn't share where she worked (again, for privacy reasons), but did reveal she works in IT.

She said that was something they decided as a family — she would continue her TikToks, but she wouldn't post anything including her husband or children's faces or names to protect their privacy.

"When [my followers] realized by 'my roommates' I mean my family members they were like, 'do we get to see them?'" Pinky said. "I'm like, no, that's rude. Why are you asking do you get to see my kids? Like, that's creepy."

Many influencers have had to grapple with privacy and other personal boundaries with the loved ones in their lives, especially when it comes to how much they share online, but Pinky has clear boundaries with her family members that she refuses to disrespect.

Pinky hopes to take her comedy career on-stage soon.

As her career online continues to grow, Pinky hopes that in the near future, she can take her sense of humor to the stage and begin to do stand-up comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm hoping, the more exposure I get and the more things that I do, little Indian girls will see me on screen because now, you know, is the opportunity, right?" she says. "Like in the '90s and the 2000s, there was no way I could have been an actress. There's no way I could have done that. I would not have been accepted, I would not have gotten roles. The mindset was not there in Hollywood." Pinky admits that she once dreamed of being an actress, but eventually felt it wasn't in the cards for her.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everybody wants to be famous, right? We all want to make money. We all want to like, be well known," she says. "But I didn't set out to do that. I just set out to make people laugh. We were all surprised when I got a million followers and then every six weeks, when I get another million, we're just like, 'What the hell is happening right now?'" But at the end of the day, Pinky's brand of comedy is just to make people laugh.