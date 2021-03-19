Alyssa McKay Uses Her Diss Tracks to Hold Other Creators Accountable (EXCLUSIVE)

But who better to talk about Alyssa McKay than the TikTok creator herself? Alyssa spoke exclusively with Distractify about her content, her platform, and her loving boyfriend.

Between her rap battles, diss tracks, and mean girl POV videos, TikTok star Alyssa McKay has used her creativity to grow her following. With more than 7 million followers on TikTok and 820,000 on Instagram, this influencer uses her platform for comedic good. But who is Alyssa really?

Who is Alyssa McKay? This TikToker started on Musical.ly. (EXCLUSIVE)

Alyssa began her career as an influencer when she was still in high school, making lip-syncing videos when TikTok was still just Musical.ly. "A lot of people who were on the app were young kids, so I think it was pretty easy to get a following if you were older and you could do cool transitions," Alyssa said. "Once it turned into TikTok, it like exploded into creativity and the kind of content that was on Musical.ly was no longer accepted."

But the transition to TikTok is what really helped her accounts pop off. With the expectation to create something new and different on the app, Alyssa started doing her mean girl POV (point of view) videos, creating her snobby rich character, Lyss. Even if you're not familiar with Alyssa's original characters, you'll probably recognize her Mean Girl Anthem (starring Lyss, of course). Alyssa said these videos easily brought her hundreds of thousands of followers a week.

Sometimes, she said she get comments from people who are convinced she must be like Lyss in real life. "Personally, I take it as a compliment, because it means I'm doing my job as an actress," she joked. "It's flattering for me, but I'm very much not like that." Alyssa is also known for her diss tracks and rap battles. While the rap battles are often done with her friends she can't collaborate with in person, she's not afraid to make a diss track about another creator who she thinks is abusing their platform.

"There are some people that don't really like me because... I was like I'm going to call you out because you're doing something you're not supposed to do," she said in reference to her diss tracks. "There were things happening in the influencer sphere that I just wasn't OK with... I know a lot of the stuff that happens behind the scenes and for me, it's really important that I'm honest and do the right thing and the privilege that I have, being an online personality and such."