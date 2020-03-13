We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
maximo-rivano-tiktok-1584120126697.jpg
Source: Courtesy

Maximo Rivano Is All About Bringing Positivity to TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

Maximo Rivano is not your typical TikTok star. The social media influencer is not only balancing creating viral content on the short-form platform, but also balancing school, family, and his organization, North Star Home

Yes, the 15-year-old teen has already launched a youth organization dedicated to providing "support for any of the challenges and questions creators might have with their influencer path." 

Now, contemporary athleisure brand BOY MEETS GIRL® and SMILEY ORIGINALS (available at Olive & Bette's)are teaming up with Maximo and North Star Home to donate a percentage of the proceeds from their limited-edition collaboration to the foundation. 