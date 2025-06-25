Fitness Influencer and "Ancestral" Content Creator Liver King Was Arrested Liver King got his nickname for promoting eating liver every day. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 25 2025, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @liverking

Fitness influencer Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson by the way, might appear to be off-grid more often than not as he promotes hunting and his raw meat diet, but that never stops him from posting content. It also didn't stop him from making apparent threats to podcaster Joe Rogan. Shortly after, the "ancestral CEO" was arrested in Texas. But why was Liver King arrested and what are his charges?

Johnson's content on TikTok centers on his belief that, for health reasons, people should consume liver every day. Thus, his nickname. But his content also shows him embracing what he calls an ancestral lifestyle, wherein he walks around barefoot and often with no shirt on. Which is all fine, as long as you don't threaten someone and post those threats online.

Why did Liver King get arrested?

According to the New York Post, Johnson was arrested for making a terroristic threat when he posted about Rogan. He was given a misdemeanor charge in Travis County in Texas. Per the Law Office of E. Jason Leach, PLLC, Johnson could face a fine of up to $2,000 and up to six months in county jail. Had he threatened a family member or a public servant, those consequences would have been worse.

A video posted to Johnson's Instagram shows him being arrested in the same city where Rogan lives. Prior to his arrest, Johnson shared a series of Instagram videos where he calls out Rogan. In one of the videos, he has guns, and in others, he simply speaks to the camera and directs his words at Rogan.

"Record anything and everything," Johnson says in one video, where he does a bear crawl on the ground as he comes up to the camera. "Because Joe Rogan, we don't have to make videos to pretend anymore. All of this is happening, we're coming to you. I challenge you, man to man, to a fight, honorable. And we don't have to pretend or make any videos. The world is watching. They'll make the videos for us."

What happened between Liver King and Joe Rogan?

According to The Independent, Rogan previously criticized Johnson as Liver King for his diet of raw organs, including livers, and he even speculated about Johnson taking steroids and claimed that was the real reason for his muscles and general physique. Rogan and Johnson have never formally met, and the controversial podcaster has yet to speak publicly on Johnson's arrest and threats.

After Johnson released the series of videos challenging Rogan, and then shared videos leading up to his visit to Rogan's home city, users commented to share their concerns about Johnson's mental health. They also wrote about concern for his wife as she supports him.