Joe Rogan and Shirtless Comedian Bert Kreischer Have Some Strangely Competitive Beef Bert told Jake Paul that he's almost come to blows with the podcaster. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 22 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET

This may shock you, but it turns out that not everything is sunshine and butterflies in the world of podcasting bros — just ask comedian Bert Kreischer, who apparently has some pretty petty beef going on with former Fear Factor host Joe Rogan.

Bert has appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience multiple times, and the two have always seemed to have a friendly relationship. But according to Bert, behind the scenes, things have almost resulted in physical fights. In fact, Bert opened up about their feud on an episode of Jake Paul's BS podcast, sharing that at one point, Joe even stopped talking to him. So, what's the beef? Here's what we know.

What's with the beef between Joe Rogan and Bert Kreischer?

Bert and Joe have generally seemed close in the past. In fact, Bert has been a big part of Joe's Sober October Crew, a group of friends who observe the challenge to swear off alcohol for one month each year. However, in an episode of BS with Jake Paul in November 2023, Bert told the controversial creator that they're actually quite competitive behind the scenes.

When talking about whether or not they've ever been beaten up in a fight, Bert told Jake and his co-hosts that he loves antagonizing people and "talking s---," but that he often can't back it up. "[I thought Joe was going to fight me] a million times," he said. "First Sober October ... he was like, livid with me because I was challenging him. I was talking s---."

He explained that during the monthly challenge, Joe posted a video online about his two-mile running workout, and Bert made a video mocking it to mess with him.

"I saw you, Rogan, I saw you did two miles. Every two miles you do, I do four f--king miles," he said in his parody video. However lighthearted he meant it, Joe seemed to take it the wrong way.

Bert continued, "I thought it was a joke, right? ... Rogan goes, 'F--- it. You do four, I do 10.' And then the next day I think he did, like, 20 miles of just ... running on treadmills. And then he stopped talking to me."

Apparently, Bert's silly challenge to Joe was too much for the competitive UFC commentator to handle, as he himself has even gone on to say that he had to stop doing Sober October with Bert because of his jabs.