Joe Rogan Finally Endorsed Donald Trump the Day Before the 2024 Election "For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 5 2024, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty; Mega

Before Joe Rogan had former President Donald Trump on his podcast, his political views weren't totally clear. But on Nov. 4, the day before the 2024 presidential election, Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, and suddenly, his views on the election and the things at stake were made crystal clear. That doesn't necessarily mean that Rogan has always or will always stand behind the candidate. However, it does speak volumes about where Rogan's head is at, especially following his interview with Trump.

Prior to the 2024 election, Rogan's support had been with other candidates in far different positions than Trump. In 2020, he endorsed Bernie Sanders. At the time, he was vocal about support for someone outside of Trump and Joe Biden's bid for presidency. He also once declared that Trump poses an "existential threat to democracy." Apparently, that changed for Rogan.

Joe Rogan endorses Donald Trump.

On Nov. 4, Rogan shared a post on X, where he publicly endorsed Trump. However, it appears, Rogan did so by also shouting out Elon Musk and showing his support for the tech billionaire as well. How that additional support serves Rogan is a bit unclear. However, for Rogan, the support for both men seems to go hand in hand.

"The great and powerful @elonmusk," Rogan shared on X. "If it wasn't for him we'd be f---ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."

While Musk has also had different political views in the past, his support for Trump has been solid for the entire 2024 presidential race. He even appeared at multiple Trump rallies to speak in support of the former president. And according to Rogan, it's Musk's points about Trump that led him to also support Trump as the next president.

Politicians and celebrities responded to Joe Rogan's endorsement of Donald Trump.

After Rogan shared his post on X in support of Trump, a flurry of comments came in to tweet at Rogan thanking him for supporting the Republican candidate. Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene replied, "Let's save America!" Anti-LGBTQ+ politician Valentina Gomez also chimed in with, "Thank to Elon, we get to speak the truth, shoot guns and flamethrowers, save children and Make America Great Again" and added a photo of herself with a gun and a Cybertruck for good measure.