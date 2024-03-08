Home > News > Human Interest What Happened to Sheldon Johnson? Joe Rogan Podcast Guest Sheldon Johnson spent 25 years in prison for attempted murder and robbery and was a member of the Bloods gang. He's in hot water again. By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 8 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/PowerfulJRE

In February 2024, Sheldon Johnson was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast where he spoke openly about turning his life around. Johnson was a former member of the Bloods gang who spent 25 years in prison for attempted murder, per NBC New York. Video of Johnson on the podcast shows him wearing a shirt with the words Queens Defenders on it. According to their website, the organization is comprised of lawyers and social workers committed to helping people in trouble understand their legal rights.

At one point in the interview, Johnson talks about the moment in prison he knew a change had to happen. He was just released from solitary confinement and was thinking about his wife and children. In particular, Johnson was concerned about his son hearing stories about his criminal activities. In May 2023, Johnson was released from prison and less than a year later, police found body parts in his freezer. Here's what we know about former Joe Rogan podcast guest, Sheldon Johnson.

A decapitated head was found in the freezer of former Joe Rogan podcast guest Sheldon Johnson.

On March 6, 2024, police were called to an apartment in the Bronx when neighbors requested a wellness check for its resident. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots from the unit, as well as a man pleading for his life, per the New York Post. "Please don't," yelled the man desperately. "I have a family."

Upon arriving, police spoke with the building's superintendent who informed them that a stranger was seen coming and going from the apartment multiple times. In video footage obtained by The Post, the man in question is seen bringing cleaning supplies into the unit. At around 2:00 a.m., he carries in a large blue bin that he never brings back out. The video also saw the suspicious man driving the tenant's blue Audi, but he returned via an Uber and this time he was wearing a blonde wig.

The bizarre man was Johnson and when police knocked on his door, he spoke with them at length. They even looked around the apartment and saw nothing suspicious. However, after seeing the video footage, they returned and discovered legs, arms, and a head in the freezer. Johnson was arrested and "charged with murder, manslaughter, and weapon possession," said NBC New York.

Sheldon Johnson's father was stunned by his son's arrest.

Speaking exclusively with the NY Daily News, Johnson's father said he was shocked by his son's arrest. "I thought he did well in prison. He studied. I was happy he got out of jail. I thought he was reformed," Johnson Sr. told the outlet. He was assured by his son that everything was going well in his life, which is why Johnson Sr. couldn't believe Johnson would throw it all away.