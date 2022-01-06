Richard Cottingham Became Known as 'The Times Square Killer' for Good Reason — Where Is He Now?

In December 1979, 42nd Street certainly saw a shocking crime. When a fire burned in the Travel Inn Motor Hotel's room 417, firefighters were called to the scene. The scorching room turned out to be the least of their worries. The first responders discovered two female bodies in the room — and by "bodies," we mean handless, headless torsos.

This was the beginning of the search for the vile NYC serial killer infamously known as "The Torso Killer," or "The Times Square Killer."