Netflix's True Crime Show 'Crime Scene' Takes a Look at the Gruesome Torso Killer

In a statement about Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, Berlinger said, "As a lifelong New Yorker, I’ve watched Times Square become the tourist mecca it is today — but many people have forgotten about the darker era of the late '70s and early '80s when it was a near-lawless sexual playground that enabled predators to exploit sex workers, or worse."

The show will unpack what had to align, in order to make these crimes possible.