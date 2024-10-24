Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Joe Rogan Joe Rogan Has Never Voted Republican — A Breakdown of His Political Views "I’m not the guy to get political information from." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Former Fear Factor host Joe Rogan is known for his wildly popular podcast, where he covers all ranges of topics from modern medicine to the Black Lives Matter movement. Never one to shy away from controversy, Joe has had many politicians on his podcast, including Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard, and more recently, Donald Trump.

However, when it comes to Joe's actual political views, things get a bit complicated. So, is the father-of-three a registered Republican or Democrat? Here is everything he has said about his political views.

Source: Instagram Joe Rogan with former presidential nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

Joe Rogan has previously voted Libertarian — but his political views have changed more than once.

During the 2020 election, Joe had presidential nominee Bernie Sanders on his podcast, and he even endorsed the Senator from Vermont. However, when asked who he was voting for, he revealed that he would rather vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden — but he revealed that he actually voted for another candidate.

"I voted Libertarian," Joe said at the time per Newsweek. "I voted Jo Jorgensen. I knew she didn't have a shot. Legalizing drugs. I knew California was going to Biden no matter what and I couldn't. I was looking at the whole thing like 'What is this?'" So, who he is voting for in 2024?

In August, Joe shared that the only candidate that "made sense" to him was Robert Kennedy Jr — but he dropped out of the race shortly after. He has yet to officially endorse Trump, Kamala Harris, or any other candidate on the 2024 ballot.

Joe Rogan is not a Trump supporter and considers himself "in the middle" politically.

There are no records that Joe has donated to any political campaign in 2024, and in Texas where he now resides, residents don't pick a party affiliation. Previously, in 2022, Joe called himself a "bleeding heart liberal" when it came to social issues and called out Republicans on their stances on gay marriage and abortions.

Since then, Joe has had a change of heart, due to the Democratic Party's policies towards crime and gender-affirming care for children. "I used to be part of the blue bubble. I was 100 percent a left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles. I never voted Republican my entire life," he said before adding that he now considers himself "in the middle" politically.

When it comes to Trump, Joe is not a fan. In 2022, he revealed on The Lex Fridman Podcast that he was not a Trump supporter in "any way, shape or form."

“I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him,” he explained. When asked why he wouldn't speak to Trump but has had other controversial guests such as Kanye West or Alex Jones, Joe responded, "Yeah, but Kanye’s an artist. Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn’t change the course of our country."

For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.

I think we could use more of that in this world.



I also think Trump raising his fist and saying… https://t.co/pzkHe9SKVS — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) August 9, 2024

As for Trump, he dissed Joe on Truth Social in August 2024 after he showed his support for RFK Jr., writing, "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???" Joe has since denied endorsing RFK Jr., tweeting, "For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFK Jr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world."