Logo
Home > Entertainment
Joe Rogan
Source: Getty Images

Joe Rogan Has Accumulated a Very Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

By

Jan. 25 2022, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

Award-winning musician and "After the Gold Rush" creator Neil Young announced on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, that he wants his music removed from Spotify.

He stated he doesn't want the songs to be accessible on a platform that's also home to Joe Rogan's controversial podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform," he wrote in an open letter. "They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan is doing quite well financially despite the controversy. What's his net worth?

Joe Rogan first embarked on a career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1980s, and success soon followed. In 1996, he was appointed as the host of MadTV. The gig paved the way for a hosting gig on Late Friday, a string of appearances on Howard Stern, and, eventually, a range of UFC and color commentator jobs. Joe is perhaps best known for his role as Joe Garrelli in NewsRadio, his role as Gale in Zookeeper, and, of course, his work on The Joe Rogan Experience and its various offshoots.

Joe Rogan
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan

Actor, Comedian, Podcast Host, Media Personality

Net worth: $100 million

A comedian-turned-actor and media personality, Joe Rogan cemented himself as a pundit unafraid to spark debate. In addition to his various ventures as a public figure, Joe also runs an apparel line, Higher Primate.

Birthdate: Newark, N.J.

Birthplace: Aug. 11, 1967

Birth name: Joseph James Rogan

Father: Joseph Rogan (former police officer)

Mother: unknown

Marriages: Jessica Ditzel (m. 2009)

Children: Kayja Rose (step-daughter), Lola, and Rosy

Education: University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass. (matriculated); Newton South High School in Newton, Mass. (graduated 1985)

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' came under fire several times — which might have worked out in his favor.

As a podcast host, Joe garnered popularity for his laid-back style and insistence on giving it to viewers straight. He came under fire for spreading COVID-19 misinformation several times. In the long run, the controversies may have worked in his favor.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

A very successful media personality, Joe has an estimated $100 million in the bank. For context, SNL alum and TV show host Jimmy Fallon has an estimated $60 million, while Jimmy Kimmel is thought to have somewhere between $35 and $50 million.

Neil Young joined celebrities like Prince Harry and Ethan Klein in criticizing Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation.

Neil is the latest celeb to criticize Joe for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. Ethan Klein called the podcast host out for pushing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in January 2022, per NBC News. Prince Harry criticized Joe in the spring of 2021 during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

In a letter to his manager and label that has since then been taken down from his website, Neil announced that he doesn't want to share the same space as the controversial podcast host. "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," he said. "Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Joe Rogan's Wife Is the Ultimate Catch — Meet Jessica Rogan!

Joe Rogan Is More Than Qualified to Be a UFC Commentator

Joe Rogan's Endorsement of Bernie Sanders Has Been Labeled "Controversial"

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.