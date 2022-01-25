Joe Rogan Has Accumulated a Very Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

Award-winning musician and "After the Gold Rush" creator Neil Young announced on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, that he wants his music removed from Spotify.

He stated he doesn't want the songs to be accessible on a platform that's also home to Joe Rogan's controversial podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all my music off their platform," he wrote in an open letter. "They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both."