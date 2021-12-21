'Howard Stern' Regular Memet Walker Is Engaged, but Who Is His Fiancée?By Joseph Allen
Dec. 21 2021, Published 10:24 a.m. ET
The Howard Stern Show has an enormous cast of characters, and each one of them leads their own life when they aren't recording the show with Howard. Memet Walker, one of the younger members of Howard's team, recently announced his engagement, and now, many people want to know more about Memet's former girlfriend and current fiancée Mary Katbow.
Who is Memet Walker's fiancée Mary?
During a show in September of this year, Howard announced that Memet and Mary were engaged. The two have been dating since late 2018 or early 2019, and the two more recently moved in together into a two-floor apartment in Manhattan. The two appeared together on the show during the earliest part of the COVID-19 quarantine and discussed the lighthearted fights they were regularly having with one another.
In spite of Memet's relative openness about their relationship on the show and social media, Mary keeps her own Instagram account on private and seems content to let Memet do most of the sharing with the public.
When Howard first announced that the two were engaged, he said that Memet had decided to get married on a day when they were supposed to tape a show, and invited many of the people Howard would need to make the show happen.
“If they’re working for me they can go to Memet’s wedding, but don’t bother coming back," Howard said.
“You have no idea the extent I’ve gone to not piss you off in any way during this whole, uh, marriage,” Memet said in response. Memet also said that he planned to work the morning of the wedding before getting married later in the day.
When Howard asked Memet why he'd invited his colleagues, even though he knew they wouldn't be able to attend, Memet said that he'd invited them to ensure they didn't feel slighted.
“I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t,” Memet said. “They can turn it down and I completely understand and there will be no hard feelings at all.”
Memet posts about Mary on Instagram frequently.
Although Mary's Instagram account is private, Memet dedicates a good number of the posts on his public channel to their relationship. He doesn't post on Instagram all that frequently, but when he does, Mary appears regularly in his photos. In one, the two appear to have summitted a mountain or large hill, and their pictures in general suggest that they enjoy spending time outdoors together.
The running joke between Memet and his followers is that Mary is far too good for him, and that it ultimately makes no sense that the two of them are an item. Now that they're engaged, it seems like Memet is going to prove his followers wrong.
Some may have jokingly doubted whether Memet's relationship Mary was built to last, but it seems like the two of them are made for each other. Their marriage is certainly a happy occasion, even if Memet is still planning to work during the morning.