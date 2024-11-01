Home > Human Interest Leaked Recordings of Jeffrey Epstein Reveal a Bet He Made About Sleeping With Princess Diana "And one of them ends up in the darkest prison in the country and the other in the White House.” By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 1 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Michael Wolff is an award-winning journalist who has spent a chunk of his career covering about Donald Trump. The controversial British columnist has authored three books about the former United States president, and has a podcast devoted to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Fire and Fury The Podcast is where Wolff and his co-host "share election intel before the world gets to hear it."

Sometimes the intel feels more like gossip than anything else, but salacious stuff sells, so people tune in. On Oct. 31, 2024, Wolff revealed that his main source for his reporting on Trump was Jeffrey Epstein. Wolff reportedly has over 100 hours of recorded conversations with the accused sex offender, who took his life in August 2019. One exchange involves a bet between Trump and Epstein over Princess Diana. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a bet going about who would have sex with Princess Diana first.

Given the fact that Trump was found liable for sexual abuse while Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, it might not surprise anyone to learn that these two men made a gross bet. According to Wolff's recorded conversations, Epstein revealed that he and Trump bet on who could have sex with Princess Diana first. Wolff was careful to point out that he didn't think either man won this particular bet.