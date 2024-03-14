Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Who Are Princess Diana's Siblings? One of Her Sisters Briefly Dated Prince Charles One of Princess Diana's older sisters says she introduced Diana to her future husband, Prince Charles. By Brandon Charles Mar. 14 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty

In the years since her tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36, Diana, Princess of Wales' presence still looms large throughout all media.

And Diana’s siblings — especially younger brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer — have made sure Diana isn’t forgotten. So who are Princess Di’s siblings?

Source: Getty Images 6-year-old Diana pushing brother Charles on a swing

Lady Sarah McCorquodale

Lady Sarah is Diana’s oldest sibling, born in 1955. She’s been married since 1980 to Neil Edmund McCorquodale. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren. She may also be the reason Diana became a princess.

In a Guardian article published Feb. 25, 1981, Sarah is credited as Prince Charles’s former girlfriend and is quoted saying, "I introduced them. I'm Cupid."

After Diana’s death, Sarah and her sister Jane (more on her in a moment) accompanied Prince Charles to collect her body from Paris. Sarah read a poem at Diana’s funeral, and served as the president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund from its inception in 1997 to dissolution in 2012. Esquire reported in November 2020 that she lives in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Lady Jane Fellowes

Lade Jane, another older sister, was born in 1957. She’s been married to Robert Fellowes, then Queen Elizabeth II's assistant private secretary, since 1978. The couple have three children and five grandchildren. People reported Jane and Diana rarely spoke following Diana and Charles’s divorce. Jane has not publicly spoken out about her sister’s untimely passing. She did give a reading at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer

Charles is the most public sibling of Princess Diana. The younger brother (born May 20, 1964) has been in the public eye nearly as much as his sister. He worked as an on-air correspondent with NBC News from 1986 to 1995 and as a reporter for Granada Television from 1991 to 1993. He’s published nine books, book reviews for The Guardian and The Independent on Sunday, and penned feature stories for The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Nest, The Sunday Telegraph, Vanity Fair, and Verandah.

