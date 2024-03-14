Who Are Princess Diana's Siblings? One of Her Sisters Briefly Dated Prince Charles
One of Princess Diana's older sisters says she introduced Diana to her future husband, Prince Charles.
In the years since her tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36, Diana, Princess of Wales' presence still looms large throughout all media.
And Diana’s siblings — especially younger brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer — have made sure Diana isn’t forgotten. So who are Princess Di’s siblings?
Lady Sarah McCorquodale
Lady Sarah is Diana’s oldest sibling, born in 1955. She’s been married since 1980 to Neil Edmund McCorquodale. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren. She may also be the reason Diana became a princess.
In a Guardian article published Feb. 25, 1981, Sarah is credited as Prince Charles’s former girlfriend and is quoted saying, "I introduced them. I'm Cupid."
After Diana’s death, Sarah and her sister Jane (more on her in a moment) accompanied Prince Charles to collect her body from Paris. Sarah read a poem at Diana’s funeral, and served as the president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund from its inception in 1997 to dissolution in 2012. Esquire reported in November 2020 that she lives in Grantham, Lincolnshire.
Lady Jane Fellowes
Lade Jane, another older sister, was born in 1957. She’s been married to Robert Fellowes, then Queen Elizabeth II's assistant private secretary, since 1978. The couple have three children and five grandchildren. People reported Jane and Diana rarely spoke following Diana and Charles’s divorce. Jane has not publicly spoken out about her sister’s untimely passing. She did give a reading at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer
Charles is the most public sibling of Princess Diana. The younger brother (born May 20, 1964) has been in the public eye nearly as much as his sister. He worked as an on-air correspondent with NBC News from 1986 to 1995 and as a reporter for Granada Television from 1991 to 1993. He’s published nine books, book reviews for The Guardian and The Independent on Sunday, and penned feature stories for The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Nest, The Sunday Telegraph, Vanity Fair, and Verandah.
His March 2024 book A Very Private School: A Memoir is an account of the then 8-year-old’s trauma of being sent away to boarding school.
Charles has been married three times, to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, Caroline Freud from 2001 to 2009, and to Karen Gordon since 2011. He has seven children and one grandchild. His youngest, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, is named after his sister Diana.
John Spencer
Diana had an older brother, John Spencer, but he died hours after his birth on Jan. 12, 1960. On March 8, 2022 Charles shared a touching Instagram of his brother’s tombstone and the recent improvements made to it. “Looking as it should, now… I never knew my older brother, John, and live 100 miles from his grave — but, seeing it last summer, realised serious action was required.”